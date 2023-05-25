Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- batting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .285.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 77.1% of his games this season (27 of 35), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (14.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together an 8.68 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
