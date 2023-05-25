The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (batting .160 in his past 10 games, with a walk and three RBI), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .158 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

In 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 25 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Zavala has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 13 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings