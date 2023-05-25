Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (.292 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Read More About This Game
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .200 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
- In five games this year (25.0%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in three of 20 games so far this season.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to opposing hitters.
