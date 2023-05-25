The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (.292 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .200 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.

In five games this year (25.0%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored in three of 20 games so far this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 11 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings