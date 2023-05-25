Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Mets.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (31) this season while batting .220 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 21 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 12 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 47.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an 8.68 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
