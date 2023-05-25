Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .262 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 77.5% of his 40 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (32.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (15.0%).
- In 18 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (0-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has an 8.68 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.