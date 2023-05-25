The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .245 with a double, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Sheets has had a hit in 21 of 37 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).
  • Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (16.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Sheets has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (35.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
.276 AVG .267
.333 OBP .353
.379 SLG .489
1 XBH 4
1 HR 3
7 RBI 5
6/3 K/BB 8/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 18
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
