The Chicago Cubs (22-26) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the New York Mets (25-25), at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs and Carlos Carrasco (0-2) for the Mets.

Cubs vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (0-2, 8.68 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs will send Hendricks to the mound for his first start this season.

The 33-year-old righty last pitched Wednesday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, tossing three innings as the starter.

Last season, he posted a 4.80 ERA with 66 strikeouts and 24 walks in 84 1/3 innings, finishing with a record of 4-6.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together an 8.68 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .260 batting average against him.

Carrasco is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 frames per start.

