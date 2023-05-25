The Chicago Cubs will look to Christopher Morel for continued success at the plate when they square off against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Thursday.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 10th-best in baseball with 62 total home runs.

Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .262 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (231 total).

The Cubs are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago's 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.219).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.

When he last appeared on Wednesday, July 6, the 33-year-old righty started the game and went three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin

