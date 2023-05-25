Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (22-26) versus the New York Mets (25-25) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 25.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs and Carlos Carrasco (0-2) for the Mets.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Cubs covered the spread.

This season, the Cubs have won 12 out of the 23 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 12-11, a 52.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 231 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule