On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 games this year (38.8%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.283 AVG .220
.386 OBP .301
.500 SLG .378
7 XBH 10
3 HR 1
12 RBI 16
11/8 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 25
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • The Tigers will send Faedo (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
