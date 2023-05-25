Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .330 this season while batting .272 with 15 walks and 24 runs scored.
- In 80.4% of his 46 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 46 games this season.
- In 10 games this season (21.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (76.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .203 batting average against him.
