Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has a double, six home runs and three walks while hitting .292.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (55.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).
- In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
