Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has a double, six home runs and three walks while hitting .292.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (55.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).

In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 16 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings