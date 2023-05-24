Jose Ramirez is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox meet at Progressive Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (43 total hits).

He's slashing .236/.320/.401 on the season.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a walk.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Cal Quantrill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Quantrill Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Quantrill has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Quantrill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 19 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels May. 13 6.0 6 3 3 2 3 vs. Twins May. 7 7.0 1 0 0 4 3 at Yankees May. 1 7.1 6 2 2 2 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 3.1 8 5 5 2 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .272/.355/.473 slash line on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.344/.344 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

