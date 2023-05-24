Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (21-27) and Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (20-30) will clash in the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 24 at Progressive Field. The matchup will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog White Sox have +115 odds to win. Cleveland (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (2-4, 4.83 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 13 out of the 27 games, or 48.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 3rd

