Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 52 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 207 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.399 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (2-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In nine starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Jaime Barria

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.