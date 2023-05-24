How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 52 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 207 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.
- The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.399 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (2-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In nine starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Zack Greinke
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jaime Barria
