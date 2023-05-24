Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .257 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Mancini has driven in a run in nine games this season (22.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
