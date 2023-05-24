On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .257 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Mancini has driven in a run in nine games this season (22.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 20 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings