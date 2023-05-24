Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while hitting .244.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • In 31 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in five games this year (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
15 GP 16
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill (2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.