The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .191 with a double, two triples and a walk.

In seven of 19 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 10 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings