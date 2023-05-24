Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .191 with a double, two triples and a walk.
- In seven of 19 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.06), 46th in WHIP (1.314), and 70th in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers.
