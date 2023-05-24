Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.4% of them.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 24 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings