Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets head into a matchup with Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 10th in baseball with 61 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Chicago ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .430.

The Cubs' .262 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 227 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.231).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Stroman has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan

