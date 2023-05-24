The Chicago Cubs will look to Christopher Morel for continued offensive production when they take the field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (-105).

Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 11 of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Chicago has gone 11-11 (50%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 53.5% chance to win.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-21-1).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-11 9-15 9-14 12-12 12-21 9-5

