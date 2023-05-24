Christopher Morel -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .367 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.

Morel is batting .421 with five homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Morel has gotten a hit in all 12 games this year, with more than one hit five times (41.7%).

Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (75.0%), and in 17.3% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (83.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (33.3%).

He has scored at least one run in all 12 games this season, and multiple times in four games (33.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings