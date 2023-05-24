Christopher Morel -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .367 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.
  • Morel is batting .421 with five homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
  • Morel has gotten a hit in all 12 games this year, with more than one hit five times (41.7%).
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (75.0%), and in 17.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (83.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (33.3%).
  • He has scored at least one run in all 12 games this season, and multiple times in four games (33.3%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
