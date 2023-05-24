The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is batting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 68.8% of his 48 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 17 games this season (35.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.283 AVG .220
.386 OBP .301
.500 SLG .378
7 XBH 10
3 HR 1
12 RBI 16
11/8 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 24
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will send Quantrill (2-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
