On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 138th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last games.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 45 games this year.

In 10 games this season (22.2%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 24 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

