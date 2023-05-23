The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has nine doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .278.
  • In 55.0% of his games this season (22 of 40), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In eight games this year (20.0%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (25.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 22
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Guardians surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
  • Allen (1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 3.04 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
