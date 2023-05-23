Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has nine doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .278.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (22 of 40), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this year (20.0%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (25.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
- Allen (1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.04 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
