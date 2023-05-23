The Cleveland Guardians (21-26) host the Chicago White Sox (19-30) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (1-1) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (2-3).

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.

Cease is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Cease is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

Dylan Cease vs. Guardians

He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 28th in the league with 350 total hits (on a .225 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .341 (30th in the league) with 29 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Cease has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians' Allen (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .282 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts, Allen has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Logan Allen vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with 203 runs scored this season. They have a .241 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (18th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

