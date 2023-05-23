The Cleveland Guardians (21-26) host the Chicago White Sox (19-30) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (1-1) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (2-3).

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

  • Cease (2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
  • Cease is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
  • Cease is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

Dylan Cease vs. Guardians

  • He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 28th in the league with 350 total hits (on a .225 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .341 (30th in the league) with 29 total home runs (30th in MLB play).
  • Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Cease has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

  • The Guardians' Allen (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .282 in five games this season.
  • In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
  • In five starts, Allen has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Logan Allen vs. White Sox

  • The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with 203 runs scored this season. They have a .241 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (18th in the league).
  • This season, the left-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

