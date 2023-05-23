Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (19-30) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog White Sox have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 26 times and won 13, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 8-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with seven wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 4-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Luis Robert 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 3rd

