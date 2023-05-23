Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Mets Player Props
|Cubs vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Mets Prediction
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .257 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 7.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.