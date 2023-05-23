After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while batting .246.

In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 15 GP 15 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings