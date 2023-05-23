Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seby Zavala -- batting .172 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Royals.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
|White Sox vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Guardians
|White Sox vs Guardians Odds
|White Sox vs Guardians Prediction
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .164 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- This year, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has driven in a run in five games this season (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 49 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Allen (1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.