Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 108th in slugging.

In 29 of 38 games this year (76.3%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 12 games this season (31.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 20 GP 18 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings