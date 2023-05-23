The New York Mets (25-23) carry a five-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (20-26), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (4-2) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Cubs vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (4-1, 2.86 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (4-2, 3.77 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (4-1) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.86 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in nine games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.

Senga is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Senga is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

