Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (20-26) clash with Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (25-23) in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 23. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -110. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (4-1, 2.86 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (5-2, 3.88 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 10 (47.6%) of those contests.

The Cubs have an 11-12 record (winning 47.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Mets have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mets have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

