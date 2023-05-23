Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (20-26) and the New York Mets (25-23) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (4-2) will get the nod for the Mets.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the Cubs as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 11-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 220 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).

