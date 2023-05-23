How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in baseball with 78 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .461.
- The Braves' .258 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (246 total).
- The Braves are fourth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored 268 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Dodgers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.249 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Strider has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Strider will look to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|-
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|-
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 16-8
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Steven Matz
|5/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-5
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Miles Mikolas
|5/21/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jack Flaherty
|5/22/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Charlie Morton
|5/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|Spencer Strider
|5/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Bryce Elder
|5/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|-
|5/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Josh Fleming
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Taj Bradley
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Trevor Williams
