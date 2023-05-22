Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 51 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Fueled by 141 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 18th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with 203 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The White Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.413 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send out Jimmy Lambert for his first start of the season.

The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this season after pitching in relief 19 times.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Michael Lorenzen

