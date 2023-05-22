Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-125). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past four games has been 8.6, a run in which the White Sox and their opponents have gone under each time.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (25%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 4-19 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 48 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 7-16 8-15 11-14 17-22 2-7

