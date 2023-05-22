Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 4 on May 22, 2023
Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-105)
|13.5 (-120)
|2.5 (-149)
|0.5 (+150)
- The 25.9 points Davis has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).
- Davis has pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).
- Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
- Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|9.5 (+110)
|8.5 (-118)
|1.5 (-175)
- The 24.5-point total set for LeBron James on Monday is 4.4 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 9.5.
- James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).
- He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (-128)
|2.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-118)
- The 10.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Monday is 7.3 lower than his scoring average of 17.8.
- Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 2.5).
- Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-115)
|13.5 (-111)
|9.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+145)
- Monday's prop bet for Jokic is 26.5 points, 2.0 more than his season average.
- Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than Monday's over/under.
- Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-115)
|5.5 (+115)
|5.5 (-125)
|3.5 (-115)
- The 20 points Jamal Murray has scored per game this season is 6.5 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (26.5).
- Murray has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Murray has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
