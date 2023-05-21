How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.
Watch the Golden Knights-Stars game on ABC and ESPN+.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|4/8/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
|2/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) DAL
|1/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-0 DAL
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
- The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 37 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
