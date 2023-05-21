Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) clash with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (20-25) in the series rubber match at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, May 21. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (3-2, 6.53 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.44 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 28 times and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Phillies have a 12-10 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

Games involving Chicago have hit the over in 10 straight contests with a total.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Ian Happ 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

