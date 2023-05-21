The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm will take the field against the Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 57 home runs.

Chicago ranks eighth in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 219 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.241 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (6-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Brandon Williamson

