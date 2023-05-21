Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to defeat Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+100). A 9-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -120 +100 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in each of their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. Chicago and its opponent have gone above the over/under in 10 straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.9.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.

Chicago is 8-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 45 games with a total.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 9-14 9-13 11-12 11-20 9-5

