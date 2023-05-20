The Chicago White Sox (17-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) will match up on Saturday, May 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Lucas Giolito getting the nod for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-7, 6.97 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

The White Sox have not played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Royals have won in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 4-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Romy Gonzalez 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

