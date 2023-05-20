The Kansas City Royals and Freddy Fermin hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 50 total home runs.

Chicago's .394 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The White Sox are 18th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 193 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Chicago has the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.436).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Giolito is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season.

Giolito is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.