Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (17-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 20.

The White Sox will call on Lucas Giolito (2-3) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-7).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have won nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -185 odds on them winning this game.

The White Sox have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

