Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 87 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .500 slugging percentage.

The Rays have an MLB-leading .272 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging six runs per game (278 total).

The Rays have a league-high .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.31 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.154).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 51 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 183 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Zach Eflin (5-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eflin is trying to record his third quality start of the year.

Eflin will look to build on an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Eric Lauer (4-4) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing two hits.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

In seven starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb

