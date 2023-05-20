Scottie Scheffler is the current leader (+160) at the 2023 PGA Championship after two rounds of play.

Want to place a bet on the PGA Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

PGA Championship Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
  • Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
  • Location: Rochester, New York
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +160

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 3 0 2nd
Round 2 68 -2 4 2 8th

Click here to bet on Scheffler at the PGA Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

  • Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +400

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -2 5 3 6th
Round 2 67 -3 4 1 2nd

Click here to bet on Hovland with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Corey Conners

  • Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 6 3 2nd
Round 2 68 -2 3 1 8th

Want to place a bet on Conners in the PGA Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Brooks Koepka

  • Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 6th (-2)
  • Odds to Win: +1100

Koepka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 72 +2 1 3 38th
Round 2 66 -4 5 1 1st

Think Koepka can win the PGA Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Bryson DeChambeau

  • Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

DeChambeau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -4 6 2 1st
Round 2 71 +1 3 2 43rd

Click here to bet on DeChambeau at the PGA Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy 10th (E) +2000
Patrick Cantlay 19th (+1) +4000
Justin Suh 4th (-3) +4000
Justin Rose 8th (-1) +4000
Dustin Johnson 19th (+1) +5000
Shane Lowry 10th (E) +6000
Collin Morikawa 19th (+1) +6000
Keegan Bradley 10th (E) +6600
Taylor Pendrith 8th (-1) +10000
Callum Tarren 6th (-2) +10000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.