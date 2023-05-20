How to Watch the Cubs vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park against Aaron Nola, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 55 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs rank third in MLB with a .267 team batting average.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 216 total runs this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .342.
- The Cubs rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.215 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- In six starts this season, Taillon has not yet earned a quality start.
- Taillon has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4 innings per appearance.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Twins
|L 16-3
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Louie Varland
|5/15/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Framber Valdez
|5/16/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Cristian Javier
|5/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|J.P. France
|5/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ranger Suárez
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bailey Falter
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tylor Megill
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
