Alec Bohm and Nico Hoerner will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +145 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -175 +145 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their foes are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. Chicago games have gone over the point total nine times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 7.8 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 44 chances.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 9-13 9-12 11-12 11-19 9-5

