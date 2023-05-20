Cubs vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (20-24) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.
The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.29 ERA).
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Cubs Player Props
Cubs Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have come away with nine wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (216 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Twins
|L 16-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|L 7-6
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|W 10-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bailey Falter
|May 23
|Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|May 24
|Mets
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tylor Megill
|May 25
|Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
